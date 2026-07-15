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Jauría de perros persigue a un hombre que intentó agredir sexualmente a dos mujeres

Dos mujeres que paseaban a sus perros en un parque de la ciudad australiana de Melbourne fueron emboscadas el martes por un hombre que salió de entre arbustos e intentó agredirlas sexualmente.

Las víctimas supieron defenderse del atacante, que posteriormente fue perseguido por una jauría de perros en una escena que quedó registrada en video.

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