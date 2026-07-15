Jauría de perros persigue a un hombre que intentó agredir sexualmente a dos mujeres

Dos mujeres que paseaban a sus perros en un parque de la ciudad australiana de Melbourne fueron emboscadas el martes por un hombre que salió de entre arbustos e intentó agredirlas sexualmente.

A group of dogs have chased an alleged attacker into a tunnel beneath the Monash Freeway after police say he tried to sexually assault two women during a morning walk.

The man allegedly jumped from bushes along Gardiners Creek, grabbing one woman before trying to drag the second… pic.twitter.com/oZPl8DKk7Z

— 10 News Melbourne (@10NewsMelb) July 15, 2026