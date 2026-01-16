El gato Larry trompica a fotógrafo durante reunión del presidente de Polonia con el primer ministro de Reino Unido

Larry, el gato que vive en el número 10 de Downing Street, la residencia del primer ministro del Reino Unido, casi hizo tropezar a un fotógrafo del presidente de Polonia, Karol Nawrocki, cuando abandonaba la sede del Gobierno británico tras una reunión de la delegación polaca con Keir Starmer.

Larry the cat tripped up a photographer as he exited Downing Street following Polish president Karol Nawrocki's meeting with Sir Keir Starmer on Tuesday, 13 January.

Karol Nawrocki visited Number 10 to thank the PM for the UK soldiers stationed in his country as part of the UK’s… pic.twitter.com/25gzfAHrYA

— The Independent (@Independent) January 14, 2026