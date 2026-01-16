El gato Larry trompica a fotógrafo durante reunión del presidente de Polonia con el primer ministro de Reino Unido

Larry, el gato que vive en el número 10 de Downing Street, la residencia del primer ministro del Reino Unido, casi hizo tropezar a un fotógrafo del presidente de Polonia, Karol Nawrocki, cuando abandonaba la sede del Gobierno británico tras una reunión de la delegación polaca con Keir Starmer.

Las fotografías del hecho se han hecho virales en la Red.

En otras noticias:

error: Content is protected !!
Síguenos en Redes
Facebook Instagram tiktok Youtube Envelope Whatsapp