Sujeto hace ‘twerking’ en el techo de un Jeep en movimiento y sale disparado tras un choque

Un hombre de 22 años fue expulsado de un Jeep tras una colisión con un Tesla en Port Aransas, Texas.

NEW: 22-year-old man ejected from a Jeep after colliding with a Tesla in Port Aransas, Texas.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of the Jeep, who caused the crash, was arrested for DWI.

“These are the idiots who hit me going 75 mph. Sitting here… pic.twitter.com/NXVfUvpxfW

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 16, 2026