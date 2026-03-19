Sujeto hace ‘twerking’ en el techo de un Jeep en movimiento y sale disparado tras un choque

Un hombre de 22 años fue expulsado de un Jeep tras una colisión con un Tesla en Port Aransas, Texas.

Según el Departamento de Seguridad Pública del estado, el conductor del Jeep fue detenido por conducir en estado de ebriedad.

El herido fue trasladado a un hospital y por ahora se desconoce la gravedad de sus lesiones.

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