“Arrestan” a robot humanoide por acosar a una mujer

Una mujer en Macao (China) fue trasladada a un hospital tras asustarse al ver repentinamente a un robot detrás de ella mientras usaba su teléfono.

The First Humanoid Robot Arrested by Police🤖👮‍♀️

One night in Macau, a citizen was taking a walk with his humanoid robot (Unitree G1).

A passing woman yelled at him (perhaps frightening her), essentially saying, "Why bother with this when there are so many other things to do?… pic.twitter.com/moCBhsDeRW

— CyberRobo (@CyberRobooo) March 7, 2026