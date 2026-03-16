“Arrestan” a robot humanoide por acosar a una mujer

Una mujer en Macao (China) fue trasladada a un hospital tras asustarse al ver repentinamente a un robot detrás de ella mientras usaba su teléfono.

Un video muestra cómo la anciana se enfrenta airadamente al humanoide antes de que lleguen dos agentes de Policía, uno de los cuales coloca una mano sobre el hombro del robot mientras lo escoltan, lo que ha provocado bromas en redes sociales sobre su supuesto ‘arresto’.

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