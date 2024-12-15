Globos de Oro 2025: lista completa de nominaciones

Los Golden Globes, conocidos en español como los Globos de Oro, son uno de los eventos más prestigiosos y relevantes en la industria cinematográfica y televisiva mundial. Organizados anualmente por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA, por sus siglas en inglés), este evento han sido un punto de referencia en la promoción de artistas y producciones que destacan por su calidad narrativa y artística.
La celebración abarca tanto el cine como la televisión, y suelen tener una gran relevancia en la proyección de los premios Oscar.
A menudo, los ganadores se perfilan como fuertes contendientes en la carrera por los premios de la Academia, lo que otorga a estos galardones una importancia crucial dentro de la industria.
La ceremonia es vista en todo el mundo y cuenta con la participación de muchas de las figuras más destacadas del entretenimiento, consolidándose como un evento de gran relevancia y visibilidad.
México ha mantenido una presencia constante en este certamen, y su participación ha sido testigo de momentos memorables y logros históricos.
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Mejor composición musical para una película
Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Challengers
Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two
Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two
Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para televisión
Bebé reno
Disclaimer
Monstruos: La historial de Lyle y Erik Menendez
El Pingüino
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Mejor actor en una película comedia o musical
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Mejor actriz de reparto en televisión
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez
The Girl with the Needle
I’m Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Vermiglio
Mejor actor de reparto en televisión
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Maquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Mejor canción original en una película
“Beautiful That Way,” The Last Showgirl, Music and Lyrics by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt
“Compress/Repress,” Challengers, Music and lyrics by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Luca Guadagnino
“El Mal,” Emilia Pérez, Music and lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
“Forbidden Road,” Better Man, Music and lyrics by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek
“Kiss The Sky,” The Wild Robot, Music and lyrics by Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack & Ali Tamposi
“Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez, Music and lyrics by Clément Ducol and Camille
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia o musical
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Jean Smart, Hacks
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película hecha para televisión
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Kate Winslet, The Regime
Mejor película animada
Flow
Intensamente 2
Memoir de un caracol
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Wild Robot
Mejor actriz de reparto en una película
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Cónclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Mejor guión de una película
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Peter Straughan, Conclave
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia o musical
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película para televisión
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Mejor actriz en una serie dramática
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Mejor director
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Con información de El Economista