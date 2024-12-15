Globos de Oro 2025: lista completa de nominaciones

Los Golden Globes, conocidos en español como los Globos de Oro, son uno de los eventos más prestigiosos y relevantes en la industria cinematográfica y televisiva mundial. Organizados anualmente por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA, por sus siglas en inglés), este evento han sido un punto de referencia en la promoción de artistas y producciones que destacan por su calidad narrativa y artística.

La celebración abarca tanto el cine como la televisión, y suelen tener una gran relevancia en la proyección de los premios Oscar.

A menudo, los ganadores se perfilan como fuertes contendientes en la carrera por los premios de la Academia, lo que otorga a estos galardones una importancia crucial dentro de la industria.

La ceremonia es vista en todo el mundo y cuenta con la participación de muchas de las figuras más destacadas del entretenimiento, consolidándose como un evento de gran relevancia y visibilidad.

México ha mantenido una presencia constante en este certamen, y su participación ha sido testigo de momentos memorables y logros históricos.

Mejor actor en una serie de televisión

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Mejor composición musical para una película

Volker Bertelmann, Conclave

Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist

Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot

Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Challengers

Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two

Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two

Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para televisión

Bebé reno

Disclaimer

Monstruos: La historial de Lyle y Erik Menendez

El Pingüino

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Mejor actor en una película comedia o musical

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Mejor actriz de reparto en televisión

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez

The Girl with the Needle

I’m Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Mejor actor de reparto en televisión

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, La Maquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Mejor canción original en una película

“Beautiful That Way,” The Last Showgirl, Music and Lyrics by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt

“Compress/Repress,” Challengers, Music and lyrics by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Luca Guadagnino

“El Mal,” Emilia Pérez, Music and lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

“Forbidden Road,” Better Man, Music and lyrics by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek

“Kiss The Sky,” The Wild Robot, Music and lyrics by Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack & Ali Tamposi

“Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez, Music and lyrics by Clément Ducol and Camille

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia o musical

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Jean Smart, Hacks

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película hecha para televisión

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Kate Winslet, The Regime

Mejor película animada

Flow

Intensamente 2

Memoir de un caracol

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Wild Robot

Mejor actriz de reparto en una película

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rossellini, Cónclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Mejor guión de una película

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Peter Straughan, Conclave

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia o musical

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Mejor actriz en una serie dramática

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Mejor director

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

Con información de El Economista