Globos de Oro 2025: lista completa de nominaciones

    Los Golden Globes, conocidos en español como los Globos de Oro, son uno de los eventos más prestigiosos y relevantes en la industria cinematográfica y televisiva mundial. Organizados anualmente por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA, por sus siglas en inglés), este evento han sido un punto de referencia en la promoción de artistas y producciones que destacan por su calidad narrativa y artística.
    La celebración abarca tanto el cine como la televisión, y suelen tener una gran relevancia en la proyección de los premios Oscar.

    A menudo, los ganadores se perfilan como fuertes contendientes en la carrera por los premios de la Academia, lo que otorga a estos galardones una importancia crucial dentro de la industria.
    La ceremonia es vista en todo el mundo y cuenta con la participación de muchas de las figuras más destacadas del entretenimiento, consolidándose como un evento de gran relevancia y visibilidad.
    México ha mantenido una presencia constante en este certamen, y su participación ha sido testigo de momentos memorables y logros históricos.
    Mejor actor en una serie de televisión
    Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
    Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
    Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
    Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
    Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
    Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
    Mejor composición musical para una película
    Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
    Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
    Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
    Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez
    Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Challengers
    Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two
    Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para televisión
    Bebé reno
    Disclaimer
    Monstruos: La historial de Lyle y Erik Menendez
    El Pingüino
    Ripley
    True Detective: Night Country
    Mejor actor en una película comedia o musical
    Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
    Hugh Grant, Heretic
    Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
    Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
    Glen Powell, Hit Man
    Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
    Mejor actriz de reparto en televisión
    Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
    Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
    Dakota Fanning, Ripley
    Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
    Allison Janney, The Diplomat
    Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
    Mejor película de habla no inglesa
    All We Imagine as Light
    Emilia Pérez
    The Girl with the Needle
    I’m Still Here
    The Seed of the Sacred Fig
    Vermiglio
    Mejor actor de reparto en televisión
    Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
    Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
    Harrison Ford, Shrinking
    Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
    Diego Luna, La Maquina
    Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
    Mejor canción original en una película
    “Beautiful That Way,” The Last Showgirl, Music and Lyrics by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt
    “Compress/Repress,” Challengers, Music and lyrics by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Luca Guadagnino
    “El Mal,” Emilia Pérez, Music and lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
    “Forbidden Road,” Better Man, Music and lyrics by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek
    “Kiss The Sky,” The Wild Robot, Music and lyrics by Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack & Ali Tamposi
    “Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez, Music and lyrics by Clément Ducol and Camille
    Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia o musical
    Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
    Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
    Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
    Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
    Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
    Jean Smart, Hacks
    Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película hecha para televisión
    Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
    Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
    Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
    Sofía Vergara, Griselda
    Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
    Kate Winslet, The Regime
    Mejor película animada
    Flow
    Intensamente 2
    Memoir de un caracol
    Moana 2
    Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
    Wild Robot
    Mejor actriz de reparto en una película
    Ariana Grande, Wicked
    Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
    Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
    Margaret Qualley, The Substance
    Isabella Rossellini, Cónclave
    Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
    Mejor guión de una película
    Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
    Sean Baker, Anora
    Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
    Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
    Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
    Peter Straughan, Conclave
    Mejor actor en una serie de comedia o musical
    Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
    Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
    Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
    Jason Segel, Shrinking
    Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
    Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
    Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película para televisión
    Colin Farrell, The Penguin
    Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
    Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
    Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
    Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
    Andrew Scott, Ripley
    Mejor actriz en una serie dramática
    Kathy Bates, Matlock
    Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
    Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
    Keira Knightley, Black Doves
    Anna Sawai, Shōgun
    Keri Russell, The Diplomat
    Mejor director
    Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
    Sean Baker, Anora
    Edward Berger, Conclave
    Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
    Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
    Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

