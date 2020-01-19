La lista de ganadores de los SAG Awards 2020

Los premios Screen Actors Guild Awards, que reconocen las mejores actuaciones de cine y televisión del año, tieneN lugar en el Shrine Auditorium de Los Ángeles.
A continuación, la lista parcial de ganadores de los SAG Awards 2020
CATEGORÍAS CINE
Mejor elenco
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Mejor actriz
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Lupita Nyong’o – Us
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Mejor actor
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Christian Bale – Ford vs Ferrari
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Mejor actriz de reparto
Margot Robbe – Bombshell
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Laura Dern – Marriage Story-GANADORA
Nicole Kidman – Bombshell
Mejor actor de reparto
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- GANADOR
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Jamie Foxx – Just Mercy
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Elenco de dobles de riesgo
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Avengers: Endgame-GANADOR
Ford vs Ferrari
The Irishman
CATEGORÍAS TELEVISIÓN
Actor miniserie
Mahershala Ali – True Detective
Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris – Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us
Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
Actriz miniserie
Patricia Arquette – The Act
Toni Collette – Unbelievable
Joey King – The Act
Emily Watson – Chernobyl
Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon-GANADORA
Actor serie de drama
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Steve Carell – The Morning Show
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Actriz serie de drama
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show-GANADORA
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Actor serie de comedia
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader – Barry
Andrew Scott – Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel- GANADOR
Actriz serie comedia
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag- GANADORA
Elenco serie de drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Elenco serie comedia
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel-GANADORA
Schitt’s Creek
Elenco de dobles
Game of Thrones- GANADOR
GLOW
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchmen
Fuente: Infobae