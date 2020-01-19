La lista de ganadores de los SAG Awards 2020

Los premios Screen Actors Guild Awards, que reconocen las mejores actuaciones de cine y televisión del año, tieneN lugar en el Shrine Auditorium de Los Ángeles.

A continuación, la lista parcial de ganadores de los SAG Awards 2020

CATEGORÍAS CINE

Mejor elenco

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Mejor actriz

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Lupita Nyong’o – Us

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Mejor actor

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Christian Bale – Ford vs Ferrari

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Mejor actriz de reparto

Margot Robbe – Bombshell

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Laura Dern – Marriage Story-GANADORA

Nicole Kidman – Bombshell

Mejor actor de reparto

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- GANADOR

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Jamie Foxx – Just Mercy

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Elenco de dobles de riesgo

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Avengers: Endgame-GANADOR

Ford vs Ferrari

The Irishman

CATEGORÍAS TELEVISIÓN

Actor miniserie

Mahershala Ali – True Detective

Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris – Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us

Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

Actriz miniserie

Patricia Arquette – The Act

Toni Collette – Unbelievable

Joey King – The Act

Emily Watson – Chernobyl

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon-GANADORA

Actor serie de drama

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Steve Carell – The Morning Show

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Actriz serie de drama

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show-GANADORA

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Actor serie de comedia

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader – Barry

Andrew Scott – Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel- GANADOR

Actriz serie comedia

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag- GANADORA

Elenco serie de drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Elenco serie comedia

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel-GANADORA

Schitt’s Creek

Elenco de dobles

Game of Thrones- GANADOR

GLOW

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen

