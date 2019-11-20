Billie Eilish lidera las nominaciones de los Grammy

Las nominaciones a los Premios Grammy, los mayores honores de la industria de la música, fueron anunciados este miércoles.

A continuación, una lista de las nominaciones en las principales categorías.

“I, I” — Bon Iver

“Norman F***ing Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande

“I Used to Know Her” — H.E.R.

“7” — Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)” — Lizzo

“Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” — H.E.R.

“Talk” — Khalid

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X presentando a Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker

“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins

“Lover” — Taylor Swift

“Norman F***ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey

“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman

“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN SOLISTA POP

“Spirit” – Beyonce

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

MEJOR ÁLBUM VOCAL POP

“The Lion King: The Gift” – Beyoncé

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” – Billie Eilish

“Thank u, next” – Ariana Grande

“No. 6 Collaborations Project” – Ed Sheeran

“Lover” – Taylor Swift

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP

“Revenge Of The Dreamers III” – Dreamville

“Championships” – Meek Mill

“I Am > I Was” – 21 Savage

“Igor” – Tyler, The Creator

“The Lost Boy” – YBN Cordae

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B

“Love Again” – Daniel Caesar & Brandy

“Could’ve Been” – H.E.R. presentando a Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel” – Lizzo presentando a Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo” – Lucky Daye

“Come Home” – Anderson .Paak presentando a André 3000

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA COUNTRY

“Desperate Man” – Eric Church

“Stronger Than Truth” – Reba McEntire

“Interstate Gospel” – Pistol Annies

“Center Point Road” – Thomas Rhett

“While I’m Livin” – Tanya Tucker