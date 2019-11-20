Billie Eilish lidera las nominaciones de los Grammy

Las nominaciones a los Premios Grammy, los mayores honores de la industria de la música, fueron anunciados este miércoles.
A continuación, una lista de las nominaciones en las principales categorías.
“I, I” — Bon Iver
“Norman F***ing Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish
“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande
“I Used to Know Her” — H.E.R.
“7” — Lil Nas X
“Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)” — Lizzo
“Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend
GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO
“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
“Hard Place” — H.E.R.
“Talk” — Khalid
“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X presentando a Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell
“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker
“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins
“Lover” — Taylor Swift
“Norman F***ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey
“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman
“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN SOLISTA POP
“Spirit” – Beyonce
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift
MEJOR ÁLBUM VOCAL POP
“The Lion King: The Gift” – Beyoncé
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” – Billie Eilish
“Thank u, next” – Ariana Grande
“No. 6 Collaborations Project” – Ed Sheeran
“Lover” – Taylor Swift
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP
“Revenge Of The Dreamers III” – Dreamville
“Championships” – Meek Mill
“I Am > I Was” – 21 Savage
“Igor” – Tyler, The Creator
“The Lost Boy” – YBN Cordae
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B
“Love Again” – Daniel Caesar & Brandy
“Could’ve Been” – H.E.R. presentando a Bryson Tiller
“Exactly How I Feel” – Lizzo presentando a Gucci Mane
“Roll Some Mo” – Lucky Daye
“Come Home” – Anderson .Paak presentando a André 3000
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA COUNTRY
“Desperate Man” – Eric Church
“Stronger Than Truth” – Reba McEntire
“Interstate Gospel” – Pistol Annies
“Center Point Road” – Thomas Rhett
“While I’m Livin” – Tanya Tucker