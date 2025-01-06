Así se jugará la ronda de comodines de la NFL

Tras el triunfo de los Detroit Lions ante los Minnesota Vikings en el último Sunday Night Football de la temporada 2024-2025 de la NFL, quedó definida la postemporada rumbo al Super Bowl LIX.
The #NFLPlayoffs are set! pic.twitter.com/M1ui4No2Qf
— NFL (@NFL) January 6, 2025
Con los Kansas City Chiefs y los Detroit Lions dominando sus conferencias, 12 equipos buscarán mantenerse con el sueño de llegar al Super Bowl 2025, mismo que se celebrará el domingo 9 de febrero en el Caesars Superdome.
SÁBADO 11 DE ENERO
Chargers Vs Texans / 15:30 horas / NRG Stadium / Conferencia Americana.
Steelers Vs Ravens / 19:00 horas / M&T Bank Stadium / Conferencia Americana.
DOMINGO 12 DE ENERO
Broncos Vs Bills / 13:00 horas / Highmark Stadium / Conferencia Americana.
Packers Vs Eagles / 15:30 horas / Lincoln Financial Field / Conferencia Nacional.
Commanders Vs Buccaneers / 19:00 horas / Raymond James Stadium / Conferencia Nacional.
LUNES 13 DE ENERO
Minnesota Vs Rams / 19:00 horas / SoFi Stadium / Conferencia Nacional.