Así se jugará la ronda de comodines de la NFL

    • enero 6, 2025
    Tras el triunfo de los Detroit Lions ante los Minnesota Vikings en el último Sunday Night Football de la temporada 2024-2025 de la NFL, quedó definida la postemporada rumbo al Super Bowl LIX.

    Con los Kansas City Chiefs y los Detroit Lions dominando sus conferencias, 12 equipos buscarán mantenerse con el sueño de llegar al Super Bowl 2025, mismo que se celebrará el domingo 9 de febrero en el Caesars Superdome.

    SÁBADO 11 DE ENERO

    Chargers Vs Texans / 15:30 horas / NRG Stadium / Conferencia Americana.

    Steelers Vs Ravens / 19:00 horas / M&T Bank Stadium / Conferencia Americana.

    DOMINGO 12 DE ENERO

    Broncos Vs Bills / 13:00 horas / Highmark Stadium / Conferencia Americana.

    Packers Vs Eagles / 15:30 horas / Lincoln Financial Field / Conferencia Nacional.

    Commanders Vs Buccaneers / 19:00 horas / Raymond James Stadium / Conferencia Nacional.

    LUNES 13 DE ENERO

    Minnesota Vs Rams / 19:00 horas / SoFi Stadium / Conferencia Nacional.

