Una mujer china de 92 años huye de una residencia de ancianos tras trepar una reja de más de 2 metros

Una mujer de 92 años escapó de una residencia de ancianos en la provincia china de Shandong trepando por una reja de más de dos metros.

A 92-year-old woman managed to skillfully escape from a nursing home in #China, by climbing the main gate, which was 3 meters high, and escaping in just 22 seconds.

They brought her back later and said she had Alzheimer's, so she forgot where she was. pic.twitter.com/xtjMvpU63G

— THE GLOBAL NEWS. (@THE_GLOBE_N) July 11, 2024