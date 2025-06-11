Hoy es 11 de Junio de 2025, Chihuahua, MX.

    • Un saqueador sale a caballo con su botín durante disturbios en Los Ángeles

    • junio 11, 2025
    Un saqueador abandonó el lugar de los hechos a caballo con una caja de cerveza durante las protestas en Los Ángeles contra la política migratoria de Trump.

    El incidente ocurrió en Compton, donde los manifestantes irrumpieron en la tienda AM/PM y la saquearon.

