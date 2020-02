Disney anuncia una línea de vestidos de novia

View this post on Instagram

Seven of the 16 styles will be featured exclusively at @kleinfeldbridal stores in New York and Toronto as the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum Collection! 💕 Including the gorgeous Tiana Platinum gown, which embodies both Tiana’s practicality and creativity in an elegant ball gown design covered in bayou-inspired shimmering vines and blossoms. ✨ #DisneyWeddings . . . Continue following @disneyweddings for the latest updates on the Disney Fairy Tale Wedding Collection. #DisneyPrincessStyle