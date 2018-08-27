Espectáculos

Twitch, plataforma de Amazon, transmitirá la serie completa y todas las películas de Pokémon

La serie completa y las películas del universo Pokémon serán transmitidas en la plataforma Twitch, un servicio de streaming de videos propiedad de Amazon.

El maratón comenzará este 27 de agosto y finalizará en 2019, debido a su larga duración. El contenido podrá ser visto en Estados Unidos, Canadá, Europa, América Latina y Australia, y contará con un doblaje en varios idiomas: francés, alemán, italiano, portugués y español son algunos de ellos.

Temporadas disponibles:

*Indigo League

*Adventures on the Orange Islands

*The Johto Journeys, Johto League Champions

*Master Quest, Advanced, Advanced Challenge y Advanced Battle

*Battle Frontier

*Diamond and Pearl, Diamond and Pearl Battle Dimensions, Diamond and Pearl Galactic Battles, Diamond and Pearl Sinnoh League Victors

*Black & White, Black & White Rival Destinies, Black & White Adventures in Unova and Beyond

*Pokémon the Series: XY, Pokémon the Series: XY Kalos Quest, Pokémon the Series: XYZ

Además, los largometrajes de la ficción también podrán ser disfrutados desde la misma plataforma.

Películas disponibles: 

The First MovieThe Movie 2000Pokémon 3: The MovieLucario and the Mystery of MewPokémon Ranger and the Temple of the SeaThe Rise of DarkraiGiratina and the Sky WarriorArceus and the Jewel of LifeZoroark: Master of IllusionsBlack Victini and ReshiramWhite Victini and ZekromKyurem vs. The Sword of JusticeGenesect and the Legend AwakenedDiancie and the Cocoon of DestructionHoopa and the Clash of Ages y Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel.

Además de videojuegos, Twitch tiene maratones de eventos especiales en vivo y series de televisión.

