Twitch, plataforma de Amazon, transmitirá la serie completa y todas las películas de Pokémon

La serie completa y las películas del universo Pokémon serán transmitidas en la plataforma Twitch, un servicio de streaming de videos propiedad de Amazon.

El maratón comenzará este 27 de agosto y finalizará en 2019, debido a su larga duración. El contenido podrá ser visto en Estados Unidos, Canadá, Europa, América Latina y Australia, y contará con un doblaje en varios idiomas: francés, alemán, italiano, portugués y español son algunos de ellos.

Temporadas disponibles:

*Indigo League

*Adventures on the Orange Islands

*The Johto Journeys, Johto League Champions

*Master Quest, Advanced, Advanced Challenge y Advanced Battle

*Battle Frontier

*Diamond and Pearl, Diamond and Pearl Battle Dimensions, Diamond and Pearl Galactic Battles, Diamond and Pearl Sinnoh League Victors

*Black & White, Black & White Rival Destinies, Black & White Adventures in Unova and Beyond

*Pokémon the Series: XY, Pokémon the Series: XY Kalos Quest, Pokémon the Series: XYZ

Además, los largometrajes de la ficción también podrán ser disfrutados desde la misma plataforma.

Películas disponibles:

The First Movie, The Movie 2000, Pokémon 3: The Movie, Lucario and the Mystery of Mew, Pokémon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea, The Rise of Darkrai, Giratina and the Sky Warrior, Arceus and the Jewel of Life, Zoroark: Master of Illusions, Black Victini and Reshiram, White Victini and Zekrom, Kyurem vs. The Sword of Justice, Genesect and the Legend Awakened, Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction, Hoopa and the Clash of Ages y Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel.

Además de videojuegos, Twitch tiene maratones de eventos especiales en vivo y series de televisión.

