‘Shape of You’ de Ed Sheeran, la canción más exitosa de 2017

Hace unos días supimos que Ed Sheeran ha sido el artista más escuchado por streaming en 2017 a nivel global en Spotify y se mantiene como el artista número uno con 47 millones de oyentes mensuales.

Según datos de la plataforma, Divide de Ed Sheeran es el álbum más escuchado por streaming del año a nivel mundial con 3.100 millones de streams, y Shape of You se ha convertido en el tema más escuchado por streaming en Spotify, con más de 1.400 millones de streams.

Por eso no sorprende demasiado que precisamente Shape of You sea también la canción más exitosa del año, la que lidera la clasificación final de resumen de todo el año del Billboard Hot 100, la lista de singles de Estados Unidos y, a la sazón, la más importante del planeta.

Y es que a pesar de que el Despacito de Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee y Justin Bieber se mantuvo 16 semanas en el número 1 de este Billboard Hot 100, el tema de Ed Sheeran ha tenido un recorrido más prolongado en el tiempo, con 12 semanas en el primer puesto y 33 semanas en el top 10.

Despacito tiene que conformarse, por tanto, con una más que honrosa segunda posición, por delante de That’s what I like de Bruno Mars, Humble de Kendrick Lamar y Something just like this de The Chainsmokers con Coldplay.

Esos son los cinco singles más exitosos de 2017 según Billboard, que cuenta para elaborar sus clasificaciones ventas físicas y digitales, streamings y reproducciones en radio, entre otros pamámetros de popularidad.

LISTA COMPLETA

01. Shape of you – Ed Sheeran

02. Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat Justin Beaber

03. That’s what I like – Bruno Mars

04. Humble – Kendrick Lamar

05. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

06. Bad And Boujee – Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

07. Closer – The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey

08. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt

09. Believer – Imagine Dragons

10. Congratulations – Post Malone Featuring Quavo

11. Say You Won’t Let Go – James Arthur

12. I’m The One – DJ Khaled Featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne

13. XO TOUR Llif3 – Lil Uzi Vert

14. Mask Off – Future

15. Unforgettable – French Montana Featuring Swae Lee

16. 24K Magic – Bruno Mars

17. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara

18. Wild Thoughts – DJ Khaled Featuring Rihanna & Bryson Tiller

19. Black Beatles – Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane

20. Starboy – The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk

21. Location – Khalid 22. Attention – Charlie Puth

23. There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back – Shawn Mendes

24. Bodak Yellow (Money Moves) – Cardi B

25. Redbone – Childish Gambino

26. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) – Zayn / Taylor Swift

27. It Ain’t Me – Kygo x Selena Gomez

28. iSpy – KYLE Featuring Lil Yachty

29. Issues – Julia Michaels

30. Scars To Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara

31. 1-800-273-8255 – Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

32. Slow Hands – Niall Horan

33. Love On The Brain – Rihanna

34. I Feel It Coming – The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk

35. Bounce Back – Big Sean

36. Strip That Down – Liam Payne Featuring Quavo

37. Fake Love – Drake

38. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5 Featuring Kendrick Lamar

39. Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift

40. Castle On The Hill – Ed Sheeran

41. Bad Things – Machine Gun Kelly x Camila Cabello

42. Paris – The Chainsmokers

43. Side To Side – Ariana Grande Featuring Nicki Minaj

44. Rockabye – Clean Bandit Featuring Sean Paul & Anne-Marie

45. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

46. Let Me Love You – DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber

47. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato

48. Bank Account – 21 Savage

49. Can’t Stop The Feeling! – Justin Timberlake

50. Mi Gente – J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyonce.

51. Thunder – Imagine Dragons

52. T-Shirt – Migos

53. Rake It Up – Yo Gotti Featuring Nicki Minaj

54. Mercy – Shawn Mendes

55. Tunnel Vision – Kodak Black

56. Rockstar – Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

57. In Case You Didn’t Know – Brett Young

58. Heathens – twenty one pilots

59. Now Or Never – Halsey

60. Caroline – Amine

61. Rolex – Ayo & Teo

62. DNA. – Kendrick Lamar

63. Juju On That Beat (TZ Anthem) – Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall

64. Swang – Rae Sremmurd

65. Passionfruit – Drake

66. Loyalty. – Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna

67. Praying – Kesha

68. Goosebumps – Travis Scott

69. Cold – Maroon 5 Featuring Future

70. Broccoli – D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty

71. Slide – Calvin Harris Featuring Frank Ocean & Migos

72. What Ifs – Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina

73. Chained To The Rhythm – Katy Perry Featuring Skip Marley

74. Feels – Calvin Harris Featuring Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean

75. All Time Low – Jon Bellion

76. Hurricane – Luke Combs

77. Too Good At Goodbyes – Sam Smith

78. Young Dumb & Broke – Khalid

79. Magnolia – Playboi Carti

80. Love Galore – SZA Featuring Travis Scott

81. Drowning – A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Featuring Kodak Black

82. Starving – Hailee Steinfeld & Grey Featuring Zedd

83. Both – Gucci Mane Featuring Drake

84. What About Us – P!nk

85. Swalla – Jason Derulo Featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign

86. Slippery – Migos Featuring Gucci Mane

87. Sign Of The Times – Harry Styles

88. Water Under The Bridge – Adele

89. Malibu – Miley Cyrus

90. Down – Marian Hill

91. No Promises – Cheat Codes Featuring Demi Lovato

92. Treat You Better – Shawn Mendes

93. I Get The Bag – Gucci Mane Featuring Migos

94. Small Town Boy – Dustin Lynch

95. Everyday We Lit – YFN Lucci Featuring PnB Rock0

96. Havana – Camila Cabello Featuring Young Thug

97. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 Featuring SZA

98. Do Re Mi – Blackbear

99. Look At Me! – XXXTentacion

100. The Fighter – Keith Urban Featuring Carrie Underwood.

fuente: Excélsior