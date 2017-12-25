‘Shape of You’ de Ed Sheeran, la canción más exitosa de 2017

Hace unos días supimos que Ed Sheeran ha sido el artista más escuchado por streaming en 2017 a nivel global en Spotify y se mantiene como el artista número uno con 47 millones de oyentes mensuales.
Según datos de la plataforma, Divide de Ed Sheeran es el álbum más escuchado por streaming del año a nivel mundial con 3.100 millones de streams, y Shape of You se ha convertido en el tema más escuchado por streaming en Spotify, con más de 1.400 millones de streams.
Por eso no sorprende demasiado que precisamente Shape of You sea también la canción más exitosa del año, la que lidera la clasificación final de resumen de todo el año del Billboard Hot 100, la lista de singles de Estados Unidos y, a la sazón, la más importante del planeta.
Y es que a pesar de que el Despacito de Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee y Justin Bieber se mantuvo 16 semanas en el número 1 de este Billboard Hot 100, el tema de Ed Sheeran ha tenido un recorrido más prolongado en el tiempo, con 12 semanas en el primer puesto y 33 semanas en el top 10.
Despacito tiene que conformarse, por tanto, con una más que honrosa segunda posición, por delante de That’s what I like de Bruno Mars, Humble de Kendrick Lamar y Something just like this de The Chainsmokers con Coldplay.
Esos son los cinco singles más exitosos de 2017 según Billboard, que cuenta para elaborar sus clasificaciones ventas físicas y digitales, streamings y reproducciones en radio, entre otros pamámetros de popularidad.
LISTA COMPLETA
01. Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
02. Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat Justin Beaber
03. That’s what I like – Bruno Mars
04. Humble – Kendrick Lamar
05. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
06. Bad And Boujee – Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert
07. Closer – The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey
08. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt
09. Believer – Imagine Dragons
10. Congratulations – Post Malone Featuring Quavo
11. Say You Won’t Let Go – James Arthur
12. I’m The One – DJ Khaled Featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne
13. XO TOUR Llif3 – Lil Uzi Vert
14. Mask Off – Future
15. Unforgettable – French Montana Featuring Swae Lee
16. 24K Magic – Bruno Mars
17. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara
18. Wild Thoughts – DJ Khaled Featuring Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
19. Black Beatles – Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane
20. Starboy – The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk
21. Location – Khalid 22. Attention – Charlie Puth
23. There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back – Shawn Mendes
24. Bodak Yellow (Money Moves) – Cardi B
25. Redbone – Childish Gambino
26. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) – Zayn / Taylor Swift
27. It Ain’t Me – Kygo x Selena Gomez
28. iSpy – KYLE Featuring Lil Yachty
29. Issues – Julia Michaels
30. Scars To Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara
31. 1-800-273-8255 – Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid
32. Slow Hands – Niall Horan
33. Love On The Brain – Rihanna
34. I Feel It Coming – The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk
35. Bounce Back – Big Sean
36. Strip That Down – Liam Payne Featuring Quavo
37. Fake Love – Drake
38. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5 Featuring Kendrick Lamar
39. Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift
40. Castle On The Hill – Ed Sheeran
41. Bad Things – Machine Gun Kelly x Camila Cabello
42. Paris – The Chainsmokers
43. Side To Side – Ariana Grande Featuring Nicki Minaj
44. Rockabye – Clean Bandit Featuring Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
45. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man
46. Let Me Love You – DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber
47. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato
48. Bank Account – 21 Savage
49. Can’t Stop The Feeling! – Justin Timberlake
50. Mi Gente – J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyonce.
51. Thunder – Imagine Dragons
52. T-Shirt – Migos
53. Rake It Up – Yo Gotti Featuring Nicki Minaj
54. Mercy – Shawn Mendes
55. Tunnel Vision – Kodak Black
56. Rockstar – Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
57. In Case You Didn’t Know – Brett Young
58. Heathens – twenty one pilots
59. Now Or Never – Halsey
60. Caroline – Amine
61. Rolex – Ayo & Teo
62. DNA. – Kendrick Lamar
63. Juju On That Beat (TZ Anthem) – Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall
64. Swang – Rae Sremmurd
65. Passionfruit – Drake
66. Loyalty. – Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna
67. Praying – Kesha
68. Goosebumps – Travis Scott
69. Cold – Maroon 5 Featuring Future
70. Broccoli – D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty
71. Slide – Calvin Harris Featuring Frank Ocean & Migos
72. What Ifs – Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina
73. Chained To The Rhythm – Katy Perry Featuring Skip Marley
74. Feels – Calvin Harris Featuring Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean
75. All Time Low – Jon Bellion
76. Hurricane – Luke Combs
77. Too Good At Goodbyes – Sam Smith
78. Young Dumb & Broke – Khalid
79. Magnolia – Playboi Carti
80. Love Galore – SZA Featuring Travis Scott
81. Drowning – A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Featuring Kodak Black
82. Starving – Hailee Steinfeld & Grey Featuring Zedd
83. Both – Gucci Mane Featuring Drake
84. What About Us – P!nk
85. Swalla – Jason Derulo Featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign
86. Slippery – Migos Featuring Gucci Mane
87. Sign Of The Times – Harry Styles
88. Water Under The Bridge – Adele
89. Malibu – Miley Cyrus
90. Down – Marian Hill
91. No Promises – Cheat Codes Featuring Demi Lovato
92. Treat You Better – Shawn Mendes
93. I Get The Bag – Gucci Mane Featuring Migos
94. Small Town Boy – Dustin Lynch
95. Everyday We Lit – YFN Lucci Featuring PnB Rock0
96. Havana – Camila Cabello Featuring Young Thug
97. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 Featuring SZA
98. Do Re Mi – Blackbear
99. Look At Me! – XXXTentacion
100. The Fighter – Keith Urban Featuring Carrie Underwood.
fuente: Excélsior