Cinta del mexicano Guillermo del Toro obtiene 7 nominaciones a los Globos de Oro

El cineasta mexicano Guillermo del Toro fue nominado hoy como mejor director por su película “The Shape of Water” en la 75 edición de los Globos de Oro, anunció hoy la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA), informó la Agencia EFE.

De acuerdo con la agencia AP, Del Toro encabeza lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro con siete candidaturas.

Del Toro y su compañera Vanessa Taylor recibieron también una candidatura al mejor guion, categoría donde tendrán como rivales a “The Post”, “Lady Bird”, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” y “Molly’s Game”.

“The Shape of Water” parte como una de las favoritas en la temporada de premios, ya que lidera las nominaciones de los Critics’ Choice (14) y aparece entre lo mejor del año para el AFI (Instituto del Cine Americano).

Protagonizada por Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Octavia Spencer y Michael Stuhlbarg, el filme narra la historia de amor entre una mujer muda y una criatura marina en Estados Unidos en el año 1962 con la estética de cuento fantástico tan reconocible de su autor.

La película, toda una carta de amor al cine, puede devolver a Del Toro a la carrera por los Óscar más de una década después de hacerlo con “El laberinto del fauno”, obra que le granjeó una nominación al mejor guión original.

A continuación la lista de nominados a la 75ta edición anual de los Globos de Oro, según se anunció el lunes en Beverly Hills, California.

CINE

—Mejor película de drama: “Call Me By Your Name”, ”Dunkirk”, ”The Post”, “The Shape of Water” y “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”.

—Mejor película musical o de comedia: “The Disaster Artist”, ”Get Out”, ”The Greatest Showman”, ”Lady Bird” y “I, Tonya”.

—Mejor director: Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”; Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”; Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”; Ridley Scott, “All the Money in the World” y Steven Spielberg, “The Post”.

—Mejor actriz, drama: Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”; Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”; Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”; Meryl Streep, “The Post” y Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”.

—Mejor actor, drama: “Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me By Your Name”; Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”; Tom Hanks, “The Post”; Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour” y Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, ESQ”.

—Mejor actriz, musical o comedia: Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”; Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”; Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”; Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird” y Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”.

—Mejor actor, musical o comedia: Steve Carell, “Battle Of The Sexes”; Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”; James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”; Hugh Jackman “The Greatest Showman” y Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”.

—Mejor actriz de reparto: Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”; Hong Chau, “Downsizing”; Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”; Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird” y Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”.

—Mejor actor de reparto: Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”; Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”; Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”; Christopher Plummer, “All the money in the World”; Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”.

—Mejor película en lengua extranjera: “Una mujer fantástica” (Chile), “First They Killed My Father” (Camboya), “In the Fade” (Alemania/Francia), “Loveless” (Rusia) y “The Square” (Suecia/Alemania/Francia).

—Mejor cinta animada: “The Boss Baby,” ”The Breadwinner,” ”Coco,” ”Ferdinand” and “Loving Vincent”.

—Mejor guion: Guillermo del Toro y Vanessa Taylor, “The Shape of Water”; Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”; Elizabeth Hannah y Josh Singer, “The Post”; Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”, y Aaron Sorkin,”Molly’s Game”.

—Mejor música original: Carter Burwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”; Alexander Desplat, “The Shape of Water”; Jonny Greenwood, “Phantom Thread”; John Williams, “The Post” y Hans Zimmer, “Dunkirk”.

—Mejor canción original: “Home,” Ferdinand; “Mighty River”, Mudbound; “Remember Me”, Coco; “The Star,” The Star y “This Is Me”, The Greatest Showman.

TELEVISION

—Mejor serie de drama: “The Crown”, ”The Handmaid’s Tale”, ”This Is Us”, ”Stranger Things” y “Game of Thrones”.

—Mejor actriz, serie de drama: Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”; Claire Foy, “The Crown”; Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”; Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why” y Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”.

—Mejor actor, serie de drama: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”; Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” y Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”.

—Mejor serie de comedia o musical: “black-ish”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Master of None”, “Smilf” y “Will & Grace”.

—Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical: Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”; Alison Brie, “Glow”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Issa Rae, “Insecure” and Frankie Shaw, “Smilf”.

—Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical: Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”; Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”; Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”; William H. Macy, “Shameless” and Eric McCormack, “Will & Grace”.

—Mejor miniserie o película hecha para TV: “Big Little Lies”, “Fargo”, “Feud: Bette and Joan”, “The Sinner” y “Top of the Lake: China Girl”.

—Mejor actriz, miniserie o película hecha para TV: Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”; Nicole Kidman,”Big Little Lies”; Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”; Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan” y Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”.

—Mejor actor, miniserie o película hecha para TV: Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”; Jude Law, “The Young Pope”; Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”; Ewan McGregor, “Fargo” y Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”.

—Mejor actriz de reparto, serie, miniserie o película hecha para TV: Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”; Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”; Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies” y Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”.

—Mejor actor de reparto, serie, miniserie o película hecha para TV: David Harbour, “Stranger Things”; Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette and Joan”; Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”; Alexander Skarsgård, “Big Little lies” y David Thewlis, “Fargo”.