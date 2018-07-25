Así se verán los tenis de Dragon Ball de ADIDAS

A inicios de 2018, se dio a conocer la alianza entre ADIDAS y Dragon Ball para lanzar una serie de tenis edición especial del anime, los cuales estarían disponibles a partir de agosto de este mismo año.
Aunque se mostraron los diseños, en realidad no se ha sabido mucho de esta línea desde su anuncio hace varios meses. Ahora, gracias a una filtración, sabemos que el plan sigue en píe, además de darle un primer vistazo a las versiones de Cell y Majin Boo.
